Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.64 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

