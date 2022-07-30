American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

