Analysts Offer Predictions for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CORT opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

In other news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,678,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

