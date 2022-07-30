Analysts Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

CATY opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

