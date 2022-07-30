Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$134.17

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFII. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$127.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63.

Insider Activity

TFI International Company Profile

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$102.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,483,568.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,483,568.53. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total transaction of C$3,530,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,135,600.22. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$102.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,483,568.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,483,568.53. Insiders have sold 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.