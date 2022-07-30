Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Price Target at C$134.17

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$130.05.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFII. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
TFI International Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of TFII stock opened at C$127.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
