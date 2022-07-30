Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

Autodesk stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

