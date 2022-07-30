AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $120,230.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AN opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $22,170,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

