Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 9,861 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

