Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $175.79 and last traded at $170.73. Approximately 8,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 632,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.29.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.97.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 856,982 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,585,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

