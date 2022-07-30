B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 2,936 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 808 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,484.00.

On Monday, July 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,200 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $204,424.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 4,489 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,458.31.

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $445,500.00.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,774 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,353.00.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,851 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

ALTG stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 278,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

