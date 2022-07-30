Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) shot up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.42. 686,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,430,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.07.

Several research firms have commented on BLDP. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.28.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

