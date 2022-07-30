Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 13,058 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in InMode were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in InMode by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InMode by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in InMode by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.13. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on INMD shares. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

InMode Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.