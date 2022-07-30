Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,594 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $50,450,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $102,020,000 after purchasing an additional 444,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after purchasing an additional 399,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $23,695,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.06. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 81.68% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Citrix Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.