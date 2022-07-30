Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 882 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 59,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.
Insider Activity
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
WEC stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
