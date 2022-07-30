Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,316 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $63.27 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

