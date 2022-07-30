Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 180 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.22) target price on Barclays in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.95) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.49) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.22 ($2.97).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 157.18 ($1.89) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.22. The company has a market capitalization of £25.95 billion and a PE ratio of 449.09. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barclays Company Profile

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.