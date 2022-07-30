Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 165 by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.13) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.53) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.25) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.22 ($2.97).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 4.5 %

BARC stock opened at GBX 157.18 ($1.89) on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 449.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.22.

Insider Transactions at Barclays

About Barclays

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.