Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $547.50

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 547.50 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 536 ($6.46), with a volume of 1102645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($6.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 498 ($6.00) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 685 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.61) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.93) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 578 ($6.96).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 461.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazley

Beazley Company Profile

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal bought 429 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,274.22).

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.