Beazley (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $547.50

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 547.50 ($6.60) and last traded at GBX 536 ($6.46), with a volume of 1102645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($6.46).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 498 ($6.00) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 685 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($8.61) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.93) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 578 ($6.96).
Beazley Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 461.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Beazley
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.
Read More
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.