Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Home Depot stock opened at $300.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

