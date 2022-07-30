Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 239.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,199. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

