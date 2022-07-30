Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.