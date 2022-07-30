Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.07.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

