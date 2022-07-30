Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

DLTR stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

