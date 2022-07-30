Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 317.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.