Bfsg LLC Sells 227 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

