Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) by 7,936.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Big Sky Growth Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,509,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners Stock Performance

BSKY opened at $9.78 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

About Big Sky Growth Partners

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

