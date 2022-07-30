BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $22,866,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,412,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $67.70 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.