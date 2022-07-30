Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Receives Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.82.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 96.35%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.