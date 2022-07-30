Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,919 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

