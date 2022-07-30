Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $1,159,855.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.4 %

BAH opened at $95.98 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

