Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 464 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

