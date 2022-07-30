Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $25,644.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,824,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,946,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $21,027.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $14,789.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65.10.

On Monday, May 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $20.25.

On Friday, May 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,973 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $20,365.05.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 485 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $3,322.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $110,080.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $5.95 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.23 million, a PE ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,106,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,627,000 after acquiring an additional 722,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

