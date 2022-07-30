Brokers Offer Predictions for 3M’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 3M in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Stock Up 2.0 %

3M stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.