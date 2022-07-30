Brokers Offer Predictions for ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

