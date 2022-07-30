Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $3,238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Brown & Brown by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown Price Performance

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

