C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $123.00 at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $110.70 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.