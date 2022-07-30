Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Stephens to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.72.

NYSE CNI opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

