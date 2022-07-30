Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cantaloupe worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLP. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 160,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 66,215 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $297,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,168,615 shares in the company, valued at $54,758,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 66,215 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $297,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,168,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,758,767.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 10,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,021.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 151,068 shares of company stock valued at $692,390. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLP. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.64 million, a PE ratio of 151.79 and a beta of 1.90. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

