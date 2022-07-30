Capital One Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $19.75 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $19.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.40. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $20.24 per share.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.60.

NYSE:COF opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,540,199. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

