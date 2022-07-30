Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 12,538 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

