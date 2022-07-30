Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,060. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Centene by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

