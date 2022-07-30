CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

CGI stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. CGI has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

