Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 369.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 29.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 349,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

CVX stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

