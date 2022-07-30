Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

