Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

