CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 42,500 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,217,800 shares in the company, valued at C$755,036.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$2,079.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,046.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 25,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$15,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Friday, July 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 23,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,625.30.

On Monday, July 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,470.00.

On Friday, June 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,749.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,710.06.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

CIBT Education Group stock opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.13 million and a P/E ratio of -14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Further Reading

