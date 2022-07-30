ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 119,657 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,657 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

