ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 2,023 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 26.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

