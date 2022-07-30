ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 23,031 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 18,724.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

