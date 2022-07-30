ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,700 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.